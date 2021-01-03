UK PM Johnson says he’ll keep it up as British chief after Brexit

Disclaimer:

wish to remind you that the info contained on this web site is just not essentially real-time nor correct. All CFDs (shares, indexes, futures) and Foreign exchange costs should not offered by exchanges however fairly by market makers, and so costs will not be correct and should differ from the precise market value, that means costs are indicative and never acceptable for buying and selling functions. Due to this fact Fusion Media doesn`t bear any duty for any buying and selling losses you may incur because of utilizing this information.

Fusion Media or anybody concerned with Fusion Media is not going to settle for any legal responsibility for loss or injury because of reliance on the data together with information, quotes, charts and purchase/promote indicators contained inside this web site. Please be absolutely knowledgeable concerning the dangers and prices related to buying and selling the monetary markets, it is among the riskiest funding varieties potential.