Underneath Armour beats quarterly income estimates

(Reuters) – Underneath Armour Inc (N:) (N:) beat quarterly income estimates on Friday, helped by on-line demand from buyers searching for athletic attire for residence or out of doors exercises.
The corporate’s income stayed roughly flat at $1.43 billion for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, beating analysts’ common estimate of $1.16 billion, in response to IBES information from Refinitiv.
