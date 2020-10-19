Undercover within the faculties that chain boys

A BBC Information Arabic investigation has uncovered systemic baby abuse and proof of sexual abuse inside Islamic faculties in Sudan.

For 18 months, reporter Fateh Al-Rahman Al-Hamdani filmed inside 23 faculties throughout the nation.

Boys as younger as five-years-old had been routinely chained, shackled and crushed by the sheikhs or spiritual males in command of the colleges.

Mohamed Nader is a type of who was abused. He was imprisoned and tortured for 5 days, and obtained such a brutal beating that he almost died.

Al-Hamdani spoke to him about what occurred, his restoration, and his household’s battle for justice in a rustic the place the sheikhs nonetheless wield large energy and affect.

Reporter: Fateh Al-Rahman Al-Hamdani; Narration: Paul Bakibinga; Filmed by: Jess Kelly; Edited by: Bettina Waked; Producer: Mamdouh Akbiek; Exec Producers: Mustafa Khalili & Simon Cox