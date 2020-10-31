US election 2020: Truth-checking Trump and Biden’s closing week

By Actuality Test group
BBC Information
After months of bitter campaigning – and loads of spin and distortion of the information – the US election is drawing to an finish.
We have been fact-checking the candidates all through, and right here is our choice from the ultimate week of the marketing campaign.
Donald Trump has been much more energetic on the marketing campaign path over the previous few days, with a punishing schedule of rallies in key states.
There’s been no let-up of his repetition of false claims in regards to the pandemic, his report in workplace and the integrity of postal voting.
Mr Biden has appeared in public far much less, however he is additionally introduced fact-checking challenges and sometimes misrepresented the financial system beneath President Trump.
Trump: You’ll be able to change your vote in “most states”
Verdict: This isn’t appropriate. Solely in a couple of states can you alter your vote after you have submitted a postal poll.
There are only a handful of states – together with Michigan, Connecticut, Minnesota, New York and Wisconsin – the place your postal vote might be cancelled after it has been submitted.
In these states, you may then both request a brand new postal poll or vote in individual.
Most states will mean you can vote in individual should you’ve been despatched a postal vote however have not returned it. A few of these ballots must be counted final to verify no-one votes twice.
Strongly Trending (Google) since instantly after the second debate is CAN I CHANGE MY VOTE? This refers altering it to me. The reply in most states is YES. Go do it. Most necessary Election of your life!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2020
Biden: “Donald Trump crashed the financial system that Barack and I left him. Like every part else he is left and inherited, he squandered it.”
Verdict: Solely after the onset of the pandemic did financial development take a nose-dive. It has subsequently skilled a robust restoration.
The newest numbers present financial output surged by an annualised 33% within the third quarter of 2020, following a report fall as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic.
Nonetheless, the financial system has not but recovered to pre-pandemic ranges.
Previous to the pandemic, throughout President Trump’s first three years in workplace,
The final three years of the Obama administration noticed an analogous degree of development (2.3%).
Mr Trump has mentioned the current restoration in development is “the most important within the historical past of our nation by nearly triple… that is greater than any nation”.
This is not proper. Over the third quarter interval (July-September) this 12 months, the economy grew by 7.4% in the US (33.1% is the annualised determine). That is lower than Germany, Italy and the eurozone as an entire.
Should you take a look at financial development from the beginning of the pandemic to the current, the US has performed higher than Europe however “worse that China and another Asian economies” resembling South Korea, says Neil Shearing, chief economist at Capital Economics.
Biden: “It is estimated that if we wore masks the subsequent few months, by his personal consultants within the CDC and different companies… we would save 100,000 lives.”
Verdict: The US Facilities for Illness Management (CDC) doesn’t make this projection, nor do others.
Mr Biden might have been referring to a projection, not by the CDC, however from the Institute for Well being Metrics and Analysis (IHME) on the College of Washington.
Nonetheless, the 100,000 determine Mr Biden quotes is considerably above the IHME’s newest estimate that 62,000 lives could be saved by the top of January 2021, if mask-wearing was nearly common.
The CDC recommends that folks put on masks in public settings, occasions and gatherings, to assist cease the unfold of coronavirus.
Trump: Joe Biden ending money bail would free “400,000 harmful criminals”
Verdict: This wants context. Joe Biden does wish to finish the money bail system, however Mr Trump is mistaken about its influence.
Joe Biden has pledged to finish money bail – the deposit a defendant pays to keep away from being saved in detention whereas awaiting trial.
His web site says: “The money bail system incarcerates people who find themselves presumed harmless.”
There are about 450,000 people presently detained earlier than trial. Nonetheless, a big proportion of those are usually not given the choice of bail – specifically these charged with severe crimes.
So Mr Trump’s determine of 400,000 is simply too excessive, say consultants. And it is also not appropriate to name all of the individuals who cannot afford to pay bail “harmful criminals”.
“Money bail leads to detention based mostly on incapacity to pay. Because of this, a low-risk indigent individual could also be detained and a high-risk rich individual could also be launched,” says Prof Crystal Yang at Harvard College.
Biden: “91 of the highest company firms in America paid zero federal earnings tax.”
Verdict: That is true, in response to a examine.
The context for this declare is that Mr Biden has criticised huge cuts in taxes beneath the Trump administration which have led to firms and rich people paying considerably much less.
In 2018, 91 of the highest 500 firms within the US successfully paid no tax, in response to a report by the Institute on Taxation and Financial Coverage.
Regardless of making nearly $80bn in pre-tax earnings, some firms paid no taxes, because the US company tax code “lowers the bar for the quantity of tax avoidance it takes to get you all the way down to zero”, in response to the Institute.
The businesses paying zero tax included Amazon and Starbucks.