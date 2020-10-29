US election 2020: The 750,000 individuals you didn’t know may vote

“I used to be particularly within the girls’s division within the jail. Seventy-four per cent of the ladies in that jail stated – I need to vote. And so they all crammed out the poll purposes. When it got here time for his or her ballots, between individuals both getting out of jail, new individuals coming in, types getting misplaced, incomplete types, it comes right down to solely 20 to 40 ballots that really get crammed out. When there’s 80-plus girls in that division. So individuals positively do need to vote, I feel it is extra the voting limitations which might be positioned in jail making it very tough.”