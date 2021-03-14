LANSING, Michigan – The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunities announced recipients of funding for education and career support.

Six beneficiaries have been awarded $ 1.5 million that will help Michigandians ages 23 and older complete their high school graduation and professional training.

Stephanie Beckhorn, director of LEO, said the funding will help adults get services and resources to get their high school diplomas and set them on the path to success.

Backhorn adds, “The more you learn, the more you earn.”

The recipients of the Michigan Adult Education 23+ Grants are as follows:

Belding Adult Education – $ 50,000

Graduation Alliance – $ 791,000

Orchard View Adult Education – $ 216,500

Plainwell Community Schools – $ 92,500

Romulus Adult Education – $ 50,000

Sparta Area Schools Adult Education – $ 300,000

