Venezuela’s Maduro says Amuay refinery was hit by a ‘terrorist assault’





CARACAS (Reuters) – Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Wednesday mentioned the nation’s Amuay oil refinery was sufferer of a terrorist assault on Tuesday that concerned a “highly effective weapon”, however mentioned the nation had gasoline reserves equal to twenty days of consumption.

An explosion hit a distillation unit on the 645,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) plant on Tuesday, individuals conversant in the matter mentioned, although there have been no experiences of accidents. The incident got here whereas output on the plant was halted, although employees have been trying to restart some manufacturing.

“Yesterday, the Amuay refinery – one of the vital refineries in Venezuela and Latin America – was attacked with a protracted, highly effective weapon,” Maduro mentioned at a press convention, including that the federal government was looking for to find out what sort of weapon was concerned.

The OPEC nation’s once-formidable 1.3 million bpd refining community is generally halted attributable to years of underinvestment and mismanagement, contributing this yr to acute gas shortages throughout Venezuela.

Maduro mentioned the nation’s refineries have been producing round 30% extra gas than inner demand ranges, with out offering particulars of which vegetation have been working. He added that Venezuela had imported gas each from Iran and different nations, with out specifying which others.

The reformer unit on the 310,000 bpd Cardon refinery is presently producing gasoline, in line with two individuals conversant in the matter, however most different gasoline-producing vegetation in Venezuela are down.

The federal government has ceaselessly blamed Venezuela’s opposition and the US for alleged assaults on the nation’s vital infrastructure, together with after widespread electrical energy blackouts final yr. The opposition dismisses these accusations as excuses for the failure of Venezuela’s public providers.