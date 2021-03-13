Buckingham Palace reacts to the interview with Harry-Meghan’s Oprah

According to reports, Yunho of kpop idol TVXQ had reportedly broken the rules of social distancing. He was caught drinking along with four others at an illegal adult entertainment store well past the curfew. It is also said that there were physical clashes between police officers and his acquaintances. According to recent reports, Yunho tried to escape from the police station when his acquaintances were talking to the police.

After Yunho was caught, he is said to have personally apologized for violating the rules. According to a report on MBC, Yunho was seen drinking in an adult entertainment store until midnight. Currently, the country has a curfew after 10 p.m. KST due to the pandemic. No restaurant or bars are allowed to be open after the specified time.

MBC reported that TVXQ’s Yunho broke social distancing rules in an adult entertainment store.

Twitter

Illegally run adult entertainment business?

According to the MBC report, there were four people, including a company worker, who drank with Yunho. The bar is located in Cheongdamdong. When police officers visited the location after 10 p.m., Yunho’s acquaintances used violence and tried to prevent the police from entering the house to protect the singer’s identity. Yunho’s acquaintances are likely to be charged with obstruction of justice.

The MBC report also claimed that the company was registered as a general restaurant in Gangnam. But it was operating illegally as an adult entertainment company. According to the report, there was no sign outside about the business, which was operated on the fourth floor of a commercial building. Even the windows were opaque. It is said that the company only accepted members and prior reservation was one of the conditions for gaining entry. MBC got an entry into the store, revealing that several women and other employees were seen in the building.

Yunho’s personal apology

Yuno released a statement apologizing for violating social distancing rules. His statement read: “Hello, this is Jung Yunho. I’m very sorry. In the end, I disappointed everyone who trusted me and cheered me. I also feel sorry for the doctors who worked hard during the COVID-19- Pandemic and all of you overcoming busy days. “

“I am embarrassed that I met a friend and talked behind the curfew. I am mad at myself and I can imagine how angry and hurt you must be,” Yunho wrote.

“I’m sorry and sorry I didn’t pay more attention, which ultimately led me to make this mistake. I will reflect on my actions that violate social distancing rules and I promise, a Jung Yunho to become one who adheres to the social distancing himself from the rules and thinking and acting more thoroughly. I’m very sorry, “explained the singer.