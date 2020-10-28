Visa’s deal to purchase fintech startup Plaid faces antitrust scrutiny: WSJ

© Reuters. A Visa emblem is seen on a System E racing automobile throughout a information convention to current the partnership between Enel Group and FIA System E Championship on the MAXXI Nationwide Museum in Rome, Italy



(Reuters) – Fee processor Visa Inc (NYSE:)’s $5.3 billion deal to purchase fintech startup Plaid Inc is going through antitrust scrutiny on the U.S. Justice Division, the Wall Road Journal reported on Tuesday, citing folks accustomed to the matter.

The Justice Division might determine quickly whether or not it should sue to dam the deal, the report mentioned.

After analyzing the deliberate buy for a lot of this yr, the division is anxious it might restrict nascent competitors within the funds sector, the report added.

The Justice Division can be getting ready for potential litigation, together with lining up witnesses for a trial, in response to the WSJ report.

Visa and the Division of Justice didn’t instantly reply to Reuters’ requests for remark. Plaid declined to remark.

The deal, which might increase Visa’s entry to the fintech house, was introduced in January.