Voters in Two States Report Threatening ‘Vote for Trump’ Emails

Voters in Florida and Alaska reported receiving menacing and misleading emails on Tuesday that used false claims about public voting info to threaten voters: “Vote for Trump on Election Day or we are going to come after you.” (There isn’t a method for any group to know for whom particular person voters forged their ballots.)
One of many emails, obtained by The New York Occasions, got here from an handle that instructed an affiliation with the Proud Boys, a far-right group. However metadata from the e-mail reveals that it didn’t come from the displayed electronic mail handle — “[email protected]” — however as a substitute originated from an Estonian electronic mail server.
The e-mail obtained by The Occasions had been despatched to a voter in Gainesville, Fla., and was practically an identical to dozens of others that had been reported within the metropolis. Voters in Brevard County, Fla., and Anchorage, Alaska, additionally reported receiving related emails.
Mayor Lauren Poe of Gainesville mentioned in an interview that the emails have been “a really brutish method of attempting to intimidate individuals from going to the polls,” however that not one of the voters he had talked to appeared to have been fooled.
“Most individuals who had gotten it realized that it was a rip-off and that there was actually no method individuals have been going to seek out out who you vote for,” Mr. Poe mentioned. “So now I feel persons are just a bit aggravated by it, or assume it’s form of comical how ham-fisted it was — however don’t appear very panicked.”
Federal and native regulation enforcement authorities in Florida are investigating the emails, and have put out alerts on social media to warn voters.
“We right here on the Sheriff’s Workplace and the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections are conscious of an electronic mail that’s circulating, presupposed to be from the Proud Boys,” the Alachua County Sheriff’s Workplace wrote on Facebook. “The e-mail seems to be a rip-off and we will probably be initiating an investigation into the supply of the e-mail together with help from our companions on the federal degree.”
Christopher C. Krebs, the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Safety Company, an arm of the Division of Homeland Safety, said on Twitter that the company was “conscious of threatening emails with deceptive information in regards to the secrecy of your vote.”
“Poll secrecy is assured by regulation in all states,” Mr. Krebs added. “These emails are supposed to intimidate and undermine American voters’ confidence in our elections.”
T.J. Pyche, a spokesman for the Alachua County elections supervisor, mentioned the county had begun receiving studies round 10 a.m. on Tuesday that folks have been receiving the emails. He estimated that tons of of individuals within the county had acquired them.
The county contacted native regulation enforcement officers, the F.B.I. and the Division of Homeland Safety. On the College of Florida, emails have been faraway from the inboxes of about 200 individuals.
Within the electronic mail that The Occasions reviewed, metadata reveals that the unique electronic mail got here from [email protected], an Estonian mail server hosted on ElkData.ee, one of many nation’s area internet hosting companies.
It stays unclear what number of voters in Florida, Alaska or different states acquired related or an identical emails.
Every electronic mail begins by immediately addressing the voter together with his or her full identify. It continues:
“We’re in possession of all of your info You’re at the moment registered as a Democrat and we all know this as a result of now we have gained entry into the whole voting infrastructure. You’ll vote for Trump on Election Day or we are going to come after you. Change your celebration affiliation to Republican to tell us you acquired our message and can comply. We’ll know which candidate you voted for. I might take this severely if I have been you.”
The e-mail then concludes with an handle, most definitely the handle hooked up to a voter’s registration.
Kevin R.B. Butler, a professor of pc science on the College of Florida, mentioned that whereas the emails appeared threatening, they weren’t extremely technical.
“The emails are clearly alarming by the content material of them and the seemingly focused nature of them, so I can perceive why individuals could be very alarmed to get an electronic mail like this,” he mentioned. “However the emails themselves are usually not a very subtle sort of operation.”
“Below Florida regulation, we’re pretty liberal about what’s obtainable to the general public in the case of voter registration lists,” Dr. Butler added. “Your identify, your handle and your celebration affiliation — all of that’s recorded. So getting this info will not be notably difficult.”
In most states, voter registration knowledge is public info, obtainable free or by means of a processing payment. However that info has often been weaponized by dangerous actors attempting to assert that they’ve obtained voting info by way of hacking.
The emails despatched to voters on Tuesday additionally underscored simply how public some info is relating to voter registration, together with electronic mail addresses. In Alachua County, which is dwelling to Gainesville, the e-mail addresses for tens of hundreds of voters have been publicly obtainable.
However John Hultquist, the director of risk intelligence at FireEye, a Silicon Valley cybersecurity agency, mentioned that the widespread emails spanning a number of states, and the try and leverage the identification of the Proud Boys, have been a selected trigger for concern.
“The dimensions of the marketing campaign raises quite a lot of purple flags and we’re taking a look at it intently,” Mr. Hultquist mentioned. “Overseas actors recurrently impersonate political figures or organizations and this might have come from anybody. Whoever’s liable for the emails could possibly be looking for to intimidate voters by leveraging the Proud Boys model, or these incidents could possibly be meant to stitch extra confusion and discord into the voting course of.”