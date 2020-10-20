Voters in Two States Report Threatening ‘Vote for Trump’ Emails

Voters in Florida and Alaska reported receiving menacing and misleading emails on Tuesday that used false claims about public voting info to threaten voters: “Vote for Trump on Election Day or we are going to come after you.” (There isn’t a method for any group to know for whom particular person voters forged their ballots.)

One of many emails, obtained by The New York Occasions, got here from an handle that instructed an affiliation with the Proud Boys, a far-right group. However metadata from the e-mail reveals that it didn’t come from the displayed electronic mail handle — “[email protected]” — however as a substitute originated from an Estonian electronic mail server.

The e-mail obtained by The Occasions had been despatched to a voter in Gainesville, Fla., and was practically an identical to dozens of others that had been reported within the metropolis. Voters in Brevard County, Fla., and Anchorage, Alaska, additionally reported receiving related emails.

Mayor Lauren Poe of Gainesville mentioned in an interview that the emails have been “a really brutish method of attempting to intimidate individuals from going to the polls,” however that not one of the voters he had talked to appeared to have been fooled.