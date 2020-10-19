‘Susceptible’ garment employees in Bangladesh bear the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic

Bangladeshi employee works at a garment manufacturing facility in Gazipur outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, on March 6, 2020. Mehedi Hasan| NurPhoto | Getty Pictures

SINGAPORE — The coronavirus outbreak has left the garment sector in Bangladesh reeling — and 1000’s of manufacturing facility employees bore the brunt of it as their livelihoods had been abruptly taken from them. The garment trade has lengthy been the lifeline of the economic system, however because the pandemic ravaged the world, billions of dollars worth of orders were canceled as international retailers shut their doorways and types held again orders. Earlier than the outbreak started, 22-year-old Mousumi, who declined to present her final title, began a brand new job at a garment manufacturing facility in January after being unemployed since 2018. She made about 10,000 Bangladeshi taka ($118) every month till March, when factories across the nation had been ordered shut in order to gradual the unfold of the virus. When factories reopened with restricted capability in April, Mousumi mentioned she was placed on standby for 3 months. Then, on Aug. 1, she mentioned she was fired. “They had been solely saying one factor: that they are firing folks due to coronavirus,” Mousumi mentioned, in response to CNBC’s translation of her remarks in Bengali. Dulali, additionally 22, misplaced her job at ABA Fashions Restricted in April the place she used to make as much as 11,000 taka a month with additional time pay. She has struggled to safe employment since then. Like Mousumi, she too was advised the pandemic was to be blamed. “They mentioned due to coronavirus, there have been no new orders coming and the manufacturing facility proprietor was struggling to pay employees,” Dulali mentioned, in response to CNBC’s translation of her remarks in Bengali. She mentioned her job search had been futile and that many others like her had been additionally in search of work. Dulali resides along with her eight-year-old daughter. “We live beneath quite a lot of hardship proper now,” she advised CNBC. She mentioned they owe about 16,000 taka in lease. They’re now scraping by along with her earnings of round 500 taka every month as a prepare dinner at her landlord’s place — a fraction of the pay she used to earn. CNBC spoke with six employees, together with Mousumi and Dulali, by telephone via the Bangladesh Unbiased Garment Employees Union Federation which works with numerous commerce unions. A few of them are employed, whereas others say they’ve been in search of work since April or Could. All of them spoke in regards to the monetary hardship they face, together with potential destitution, exacerbated by the pandemic’s crippling influence.

Because the virus unfold, many prime retail manufacturers canceled orders that had been already in manufacturing. The Bangladesh Garment Producers and Exporters Affiliation (BGMEA) estimated the pandemic had an instantaneous influence on 1,150 factories that reported $3.18 billion value of order cancellations. Between March and June this 12 months, Bangladesh misplaced $4.9 billion value of attire in comparison with the identical interval in 2019, according to BGMEA. BGMEA advised CNBC that within the final three to 4 months its member factories have reported 71,000 employees have been laid off. A spokesperson mentioned that almost all factories have retrenched employees who had been employed for lower than a 12 months.

‘Susceptible’ and ‘precarious’

Bangladesh is the world’s second-largest clothes exporter — behind solely China, in response to scores company Moody’s. The garment trade is a significant supply of export revenue for the nation. Prepared-made clothes comprised 83% of Bangladesh’s whole exports value $33.67 billion in its 2019-2020 fiscal 12 months, in response to data posted by BGMEA. Greater than 4,600 garment factories in Bangladesh make shirts, T-shirts, jackets, sweaters, and trousers. The attire are largely shipped to Europe, the United States and Canada, to be bought by native retailers in these nations.

Bangladeshi feminine employees work at a clothes manufacturing facility in Gazipur outskirts of Dhaka on February 17, 2018. Mehedi Hasan | NurPhoto | Getty Pictures

Some 4.1 million employees — largely girls — work within the sector. However they typically work lengthy hours beneath punishing situations, and earn very low wages. “These are a number of the most susceptible employees in Bangladesh and in nations the place there’s garment exports. Younger employees, girls employees, (are) typically inner migrants. So that they’re coming from the countryside to town,” Mark Anner, a professor of labor and employment relations at Penn State College, advised CNBC.

Bilkis Bigum, 30, misplaced her job as a garment manufacturing facility employee on April 4 and has not discovered work since. To get by, she labored at a sick neighbor’s home as a home helper and initially relied on others for assist with meals. She’s now taking over non permanent, hourly work that nets her round 200 taka to 300 taka — but it surely’s not sufficient to pay lease in the mean time. Her brothers, who’re working, typically assist her out however they’ve their very own households to take care of too, Bigum mentioned. “Now I work right here and there, a minimum of that means I can earn some cash,” she advised CNBC in Bengali. A lot of them do not have financial savings and reside from paycheck to paycheck, Anner defined. So, after they lose their jobs, the influence is fast. “Generally their households again dwelling rely upon them, on inner remittances — sending cash from town again dwelling to their households. These are probably the most susceptible employees, precarious in so many various methods they usually’re paying the harshest worth for this disaster,” he added. Anner published a report in March in regards to the pandemic’s fast influence on Bangladesh’s clothes sector. He mentioned the report discovered many manufacturers had been initially unwilling to pay suppliers for the manufacturing prices and uncooked supplies that had been already bought. That pressured many factories to close down operations and furlough or fireplace employees. Reuters reported that whereas exports have staged a restoration in current months, manufacturing facility homeowners count on orders to be slashed by two-thirds, and say retail consumers had been demanding as much as 15% worth cuts.

Poor working situations

Mousumi mentioned she joined a brand new manufacturing facility simply over a month in the past that makes T-shirts and face masks. The work hours typically lengthen past the same old 8 a.m. to five p.m., she mentioned, including that she typically labored shifts that stretched past midnight. “There are not any fastened responsibility instances,” she mentioned in Bengali. “There’s quite a lot of stress at work, so we’re pressured to work. They offer additional time for any work we do after 5 p.m.” The wage she attracts is lower than what she earned at her earlier manufacturing facility, she mentioned. She makes about 8,500 taka monthly, about $100, and receives additional time compensation on days she works past 5 p.m. “It is much less however I’m not discovering work anyplace else,” Mousumi mentioned. “I’ve quite a lot of issues in my household so I’m pressured to do that job.”

Employees within the sector will not be paid a residing wage and infrequently work in poor situations, in response to Thulsi Narayanasamy, senior labor rights lead on the Enterprise & Human Rights Useful resource Centre within the U.Okay. “The minimal wage that exists in lots of the Asian nations, together with locations like Bangladesh and Cambodia, do not cowl the essential prices of residing – what we name a residing wage – for these employees,” she advised CNBC by telephone. “So quite a lot of them are in debt, they do not have sufficient to cowl three meals a day or to cowl the essential prices for them and their household. That is the cornerstone of the trade’s exploitation,” Narayanasamy mentioned, including that they work “extremely lengthy” hours to fulfil orders with very brief turnaround instances. That results in an entire vary of questions of safety within the manufacturing facility together with fireplace hazards, she mentioned, pointing to the 2013 garment factory collapse in Dhaka that killed greater than 1,000 folks.

Manufacturers maintain energy

Narayanasamy mentioned the basis trigger for the quite a few points dealing with employees within the international attire trade is the “deep energy imbalance between the style manufacturers and the manufacturing facility suppliers and employees.” As there are extra suppliers than consumers, style manufacturers, via their buying practices, decide how a lot they pay for orders and how much turnaround time they provide to factories. “Factories will not be able to barter strongly due to the large variety of factories across the globe and the small variety of style manufacturers that monopolize the sector,” she mentioned. “So what we find yourself seeing then throughout the board, there may be nonpayment of a residing wage — and that is been properly documented for a very long time.” Penn State’s Anner mentioned he’s now researching what present and future orders from manufacturers to the factories would appear like at a time when international demand for attire is low as nations stay in partial lockdowns and many individuals are being requested to do business from home.

Prepared made clothes employees works in a clothes manufacturing facility in Dhaka on July 25, 2020. Ahmed Salahuddin | NurPhoto | Getty Pictures