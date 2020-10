When American economist Paul Milgrom went to sleep he by no means imagined he could be woken up at two within the morning to the information that he had gained a Nobel Prize. However that is precisely what occurred.

He was awarded the honour alongside fellow economist Bob Wilson.

Mr Wilson popped spherical to interrupt the information to his neighbour when the committee was unable to succeed in him by cellphone.

The second Mr Milgrom discovered was captured by his doorbell digital camera.