Washington Has Been Profitable for Some on Biden’s Workforce

The largest share of Ms. Haines’s earnings got here from Columbia College, which paid her greater than $440,000 to assist run a world analysis mission and to lecture on the college’s regulation faculty. She additionally was paid $150,000 to seek the advice of for the utilized physics lab at Johns Hopkins College, and practically $55,000 to seek the advice of and make introductions for WestExec Advisors, the agency Mr. Blinken helped discovered.

Mr. Blinken, who served as deputy secretary of state within the Obama administration, shaped WestExec Advisors about eight months after he left workplace with three different Obama administration officers.

The agency, which takes its identify from the small road that runs between the West Wing of the White Home and the Eisenhower Government Workplace Constructing, was employed by shoppers in search of recommendation in navigating the federal authorities. The agency additionally paired with enterprise capital funds that helped firms it suggested increase to tackle federal contracts or different new work.

Mr. Blinken’s disclosure forms present that he labored with 17 WestExec shoppers, together with Microsoft, Uber, AT&T, FedEx, LinkedIn, the Japanese conglomerate SoftBank, the pharmaceutical firm Gilead Sciences and McKinsey & Firm, the worldwide consulting agency.

WestExec stated in a press release after Mr. Blinken emerged because the possible secretary of state decide that he helped enterprise leaders “make one of the best choices in a posh and risky worldwide panorama.”

In some instances, Mr. Blinken additionally publicly defended shoppers. When Fb got here beneath fireplace for failing to adequately struggle disinformation throughout the 2016 election — together with posts that had been a part of a Russian effort to boost Mr. Trump’s presidential campaign — Mr. Blinken stated the blame needs to be directed primarily at Russia.

Social media platforms “must do higher to defend towards malicious actors, however let’s not lose sight of the forest for the bushes: The issue is Russia and different actors who use our openness towards us, not the platforms,” Mr. Blinken stated in an interview with Fast Company. “The largest mistake we are able to make is to get right into a round firing squad with authorities and the tech firms,” Mr. Blinken instructed the publication, which recognized him as an adviser to each Fb and Alphabet, the father or mother firm of Google.