Washington Submit Columnist: Mitch McConnell “Is Laughing at Our Nation’s Struggling”

In a piece for The Washington Submit, common contributor Helaine Olen writes that Senate Majority Chief Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) “is laughing at our nation’s struggling,” saying that his conduct in “response to the financial disaster that has resulted from the pandemic is full-on contempt for the struggling and needy.”

To that finish, Olen factors out that McConnell, throughout a debate towards his Democratic rival Amy McGrath, truly laughed when McGrath excoriated him for not passing coronavirus reduction laws even after the Democratic Home accredited the HEROES Act in Could.

“The Home handed a invoice in Could and this Senate went on trip,” McGrath stated throughout Monday evening’s debate. “I imply, you simply don’t try this. You negotiate. Senator, it’s a nationwide disaster, you knew that the coronavirus wasn’t gonna finish on the finish of July. We knew that. If you wish to name your self a frontrunner … you bought to get issues carried out and people of us who served within the marines, we don’t simply level fingers on the different aspect. We get the job carried out.”

McConnell put the blame on Home Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) in his response, saying, “Look, I understand how to make offers. I made three main offers with Joe Biden through the Obama period. What the issue is right here is the unwillingness of the speaker to make a deal.”

“Most Individuals assume we have to do extra to assist folks struggling on account of the pandemic and the financial ache of lockdowns, shutdowns and social distancing mandates. And once I say “most,” I imply a big majority. Poll after poll exhibits Individuals favor extending the $600-a-week unemployment complement that was allowed to run out by the inaction of Senate Republicans,” Olen factors out. “However so long as Republicans proceed to regulate the Senate, it’s unlikely Individuals will obtain important assist.”

McConnell’s “faux makes an attempt at motion” are profitable in that “A majority of Individuals imagine each events ought to share blame for the deadlock. They imagine it’s the fault of each events that folks can’t obtain the assistance they so desperately want,” Olen continues. She notes that almost all of Individuals want to see the Reasonably priced Care Act stay in place and assist growing taxes for America’s wealthiest. She provides that Republicans have continued to move up “likelihood after likelihood to ship extra pandemic help” even because the disaster continues to develop, threatening ever extra lives and livelihoods.

McConnell is so assured in his plans, Olen observes, that “he couldn’t even be bothered to pretend empathy onstage for a couple of hours on Monday evening.”

She concludes “that Individuals will proceed to get handled with contempt by politicians who declare to be performing on their behalf” as long as Republicans retain a majority within the Senate.