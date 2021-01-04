Washington Submit releases full tape of Trump urgent Georgia state officers to commit fraud

The Washington Post has simply launched the total one-hour audio recording of Donald Trump’s name to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger. Additionally on the decision on Trump’s behalf have been chief of workers Mark Meadows and distinguished conservative lawyer Cleta Mitchell.

Over the course of the rambling name, Trump seems to threaten or extort Raffensberger and state authorized counsel Ryan Germany. He argues that Raffensberger must “discover 11,780 votes, which is yet another than now we have.”

At one level within the dialog, after Raffensberger states that he can’t legally present requested information, Trump says “I don’t want to know how. You guys can do it very confidentially.”

Trump’s intent is obvious all through the dialog. He needs Raffensberger to “discover” sufficient votes to overturn his loss within the state by any means obligatory, needs the state to illegally leak data it can’t in any other case present him, needs the state to again up his evidenceless claims of fraud, and threatens each officers with unspecified alleged crimes if they don’t comply.