Watch: Lovely Video Of 11-Yr-Outdated Dressed Up As Senator Kamala Harris

Sen. Kamala Harris is tough on the marketing campaign path attempting to save lots of the nation from 4 extra years of Trump. She has supporters of all backgrounds, together with little ones who can’t but vote, however due to her candidacy can see themselves working for workplace at some point.

Celeste Hardy, who is just 11, has gone viral for an lovable video of her dressed because the California senator. Sporting a blue blazer, pearl necklace and heels, she stated in her finest impression of the VP candidate, “Once I change into vp, I need to assist all of the American individuals. I need to ship well being look after all, equality and justice below the legislation.”

She additionally pretended to wave to the gang.

Senator Harris even noticed the video and commented, “She has my vote. Inform her to maintain main.”

See the video and Harris’ remark beneath: