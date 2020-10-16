Watch Jacob Tremblay Rework Right into a Younger Justin Bieber in “Lonely” Music Video – E! On-line

Justin Bieber is opening up about feelng “lonely.”

The 26-year-old collaborated with benny blanco to present followers a glance into his thoughts with a brand new heartfelt observe.

At midnight on Oct. 16, the singer dropped the music video to his new single “Lonely.” Within the visible, the “Yummy” singer is portrayed, as his youthful self, by fellow Canadian star Jacob Tremblay. Whereas the music performed, Jacob sat backstage and slowly made his strategy to an empty stage to face an empty live performance corridor, with solely Justin within the viewers.

On Oct. 16, Justin took to Instagram to present followers a little bit of perception into the music and video.

“Lonely is out now with @itsbennyblanco. When he and @finneas confirmed me this music to be sincere it was arduous to take heed to contemplating how powerful it was to get by way of a few of these chapters,” learn the caption. “I went into the studio and sang by way of it which wasn’t straightforward however began to essentially see the significance of telling this story!”