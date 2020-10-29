Watch KJ Apa and Sofia Carson Face COVID-23 in Dystopian Songbird Trailer – E! On-line

What is going to occur if the coronavirus continues to unfold?

That is what actors KJ Apa and Sofia Carson try to determine within the terrifying thriller Songbird. The trailer, which was launched on Oct. 29 on Twitter, takes place 213 weeks right into a quarantine lockdown in 2022. The COVID-19 has mutated into COVID-23, and leaving your property may lead to both contracting the virus or being shot by armed forces.

In response to Variety, Riverdale star Apa who performs a personality “who has a uncommon immunity and is subsequently in a position to work as a supply man. Carson portrays his girlfriend, who’s sheltering at residence.” To be nearer to his girlfriend, the important employee must dodge “martial regulation, murderous vigilantes and a strong household” led by Demi Moore.

Within the trailer, Carson—from Disney’s Descendants—will be seen strolling round her residence alone on her telephone, video chatting together with her boyfriend (tremendous relatable) and watching hazmat-suited Division of Sanitation personnel knock down her neighbors’ doorways in the event that they’re suspect to have the virus (not so relatable).