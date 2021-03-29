The Trans Magician Harriet Porber and the Theater of Love is the second book in the series of novels for adult magicians by Hugo nominated erotic author and highly acclaimed Chuck Tingle, in which the eponymous trans magician competes against the evil society of JK Rowling Recreation. Here is the summary:

Trans wizard Harriet Porber aimed high after crafting one of the most powerful spells of all time. A magical effect that brings you exactly what you need, exactly when you need it. Unfortunately, once this spell is unleashed on the world, it causes nothing but chaos and is immediately banned. Blacklisted by the wizarding community, Harriet moves to Las Vegas with her evil Parasaurolophus husband, Snabe, to swipe around while Snabe performs a musical residency.

But things change when the couple realizes another book is about to begin, a sequel, and soon enough Harriet rediscovers her love of magic with the help of old friends and mysterious newcomers. Now Harriet is ready to stage her comeback magic show, lovingly titled The Theater of Love.

Of course, this plan is easier said than done. A mega-corporation called Just Kidding Recreation rules all entertainment in Las Vegas, using lawsuits and intimidation to stifle competition. While a hypnotist snake named The Great Magini insists that she is there to help, it quickly becomes apparent that her plans are much more sinister.

Can trans-magician Harriet Porber thwart the insidious plans of JK Recreation and The Great Magini? Perhaps not alone, but with a group of like-minded friends by her side, Harriet is about to discover the breaking strength of entire communities in the fourth wall that tell the truth to power and defend themselves against hate in the name of love.

It’s not clear if you need to read Trans Wizard Harriet Porber and The Bad Boy Parasaurolophus: An Adult Novel first to follow the plot of The Theater Of Love. But hey, you can too, right?