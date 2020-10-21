Watch Trailer For ‘Set off’ Starring Jordyn Woods, Jeremy Meeks And Wesley Johnson

From the creators of hit BET+ movie Sacrifice, Footage Movies, comes a brand new fascinating thriller TRIGGER. The unique movie tells the story of Trey Mass, who’s lastly residence from jail after a ten-year sentence. With nowhere else to go he visits his brother Collin. Collin’s spouse, Vanessa, just isn’t too excited concerning the thought of Collin’s prison brother displaying up unannounced however agrees to permit Trey to stick with them for one night time. That one night time turns into full mayhem, when Trey, in an act to guard his brother Collin, by accident kills Harry, a good friend of Collin’s who’s there for sport night time. When a enjoyable night time shortly escalates right into a hostage scenario, Collin and Trey’s older brother Mike Mass is distributed in to barter the scenario.

TRIGGER, starring Wesley Jonathan as Collin Mass, Flex Alexander as Mike Mass, Jeremy Meeks as Trey Mass and Jordyn Woods as Vanessa Mass, premieres Thursday, October 22 solely on BET+. The movie is directed by Chris Stokes and written by David Drinkwater, Marques Houston, Chris Stokes and Juanita Stokes for Footage Movies.

View the trailer of Set off under:

