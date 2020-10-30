‘We elevate them in basements, then ship them to battle’

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been at conflict for greater than a month now – and either side have suffered heavy losses.

The battle, which dates again 30 years, is over the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, run by ethnic Armenians in what’s internationally recognised as Azerbaijan.

Because the preventing continues, the Armenian moms of these despatched to the frontline have spoken of how their households have been torn aside – and never for the primary time.

Movie by Gabriel Chaim and Daisy Walsh