Wednesday Night time Owls: Beating Trump is just the start

Heather Digby Parton at Salon writes—Progressives and power: If Trump is defeated, the real fight begins:

Salon’s Andrew O’Hehir wrote a thoughtful piece this week about political engagement by which he makes the case that merely voting is a tepid type of activism anyway, notably in America, the place it usually turns into “a weird type of symbolic theater or public remedy.” He means that direct motion is critical to maneuver the nation ahead and cites the civil rights motion, the in-your-face ACT UP AIDS activism of the Nineteen Eighties and the anti-globalization protests of the late ’90s as actions that had been thought-about far exterior the mainstream on the time however pushed their agendas rather more rapidly than they may have by conventional lobbying or partisan politics. He factors out that the post-Parkland scholar motion, Greta Thunberg’s local weather strikers and the Black Lives Matter protesters, amongst others, are the rumblings of a brand new technology on the brink of push the envelope past something we have seen.