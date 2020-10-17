‘We’re combating for our futures’

A few of the UK’s most distinguished younger environmental campaigners are making an pressing plea for world leaders to take motion towards local weather change – amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Greater than half of 18 to 24-years-old surveyed within the UK are anxious that the challenges of local weather change have been uncared for due to the outbreak.

Within the first digital Youth In opposition to Carbon Convention, campaigners Mikaela Loach, Mya-Rose aka “Birdgirl” and Zaqiya Cajee, warned audiences that world warming may additionally disproportionately have an effect on minority teams around the globe.

Reporter: Olivia Le Poidevin

Digital camera: Matthew Sydney