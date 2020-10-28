We have Obtained 22 Fairly Little Liars Secrets and techniques and We’re Not Going to Hold Them to Ourselves – E! On-line

8. Sasha Pieterse, who would go on to play Alison DiLaurentis, was this shut to touchdown the function of Hanna earlier than producers found she was solely 12 years outdated.

“I knew what Hanna was going to do and I used to be like, ‘Do we actually desire a 12-year-old doing these issues?'” King recalled in an interview with Variety. “But additionally, they’ll solely work a certain quantity of hours beneath the age of 16. In order that’s once we simply stated she’s Alison. She learn with just a few of the women as Alison, she was a number of years youthful than all of them, however she scared the hell out of everybody in a great way.”

9. Ashley Benson was the final of the 4 foremost actors forged, with King revealing to Variety, “I bear in mind her coming in for her audition and she or he was in tears as a result of she was on a present known as Eastwick and she or he had simply came upon it was canceled, and so she came to visit to this audition.”

King continued, “We knew we wished a blonde for this function as a result of it was one of many final roles to forged and aside from Alison, we didn’t have a blonde within the present. We could not discover the proper individual and she or he got here in … there’s simply one thing magical that occurs along with her and the way in which the digital camera captures her and people eyes. All of us knew within the room that we discovered our Hanna.”