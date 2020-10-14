We have gotta write like we’re operating out of time—as a result of we’re

We solely have till Saturday to put in writing “please vote” letters to Democratic-leaning people in battleground states who want that further nudge to end up.

What’s your plan this week to complete writing the Vote Ahead letters you got down to write?

Click here to sign back in to your Vote Forward account, and finish writing the letters so you can drop them in the mailbox on SATURDAY.

We’re so near hitting the bold purpose of 15 million letters written and despatched, and we are going to get there. If you realize you may’t end the job this week, please “launch” the adopted voters so different volunteers can signal as much as ship them a letter.

Daily Kos has set a goal of recruiting 100,000 get-out-the-vote volunteers for this election, and we are getting close. Chip in $3 today to help us with this effort.

Every day Kos volunteers have helped power Vote Ahead into one of the crucial profitable get-out-the-vote actions ever, and now could be the second when we are going to make a huge impact.

Our group has adopted over 2 million voters in swing states, which has led Vote Ahead to set the bold purpose of mailing out 15 million letters to voters on Saturday, October 17.

However just like the musical Hamilton, we gotta write like we’re operating out of time. As a result of we’re.

Saturday is the BIG SEND date, and we want your letters written and able to go.

This week, we want you to make a plan to print out and write all the handwritten letters you promised to ship. Give voters a heartfelt purpose why you’ll vote on this election, and why this specific election issues a lot. After which, make a plan to mail them out on Saturday.