What we’re wanting ahead to in 2021

Usually presently of yr, most of us are involved with determining our New Yr’s resolutions (that we in all probability received’t hold past the primary week of January). However as each single individual is aware of, 2020 was not a standard yr, and this isn’t a standard New Yr’s Eve.

As an alternative of resolutions, this may be a time to consider what we are able to look ahead to in 2021. A few of these concepts may be extra wishful considering than others. (It actually stays to be seen if live performance halls and Broadway theaters can reopen within the subsequent 12 months.) However with a number of vaccines already in manufacturing for mass distribution and out the door, 2021 is stuffed with way more chance than the previous yr.

Right here’s an inventory of submissions from Fortune’s editorial workers about what we’re wanting ahead to (or hoping for) most in 2021.

Goodbye, 2020. Hiya, 2021. Getty Photographs

I sit right here each day hoping and wishing for my return to the Amalfi Coast. I do know it’s easy, however miss it a lot. —Scott DeCarlo, listing editor

There’s an idea in childbirth referred to as “kangaroo care,” which reduces toddler mortality and strengthens the bond between mom and youngster. The hot button is skin-to-skin contact. I believe adults want kangaroo care too, and I’m sincerely wanting ahead to hugs and handshakes once more. —Robert Hackett, senior author

I’m actually wanting ahead to the return of spontaneity. Throughout the pandemic, all the things takes a lot planning. I can’t wait to expire my entrance door with no masks to satisfy a good friend last-minute once more. That’s what I actually miss. —McKenna Moore, assistant viewers engagement editor

I actually miss random work occasions and wacky press events and the ensuing conversations with strangers I might in any other case by no means work together with. (By some means Zoombombing isn’t fairly the identical.) Another ones from my want listing: getting on a airplane and going someplace, anyplace new; searching for new, non-athleisure garments; and staying dwelling with a superb ebook or to observe Netflix as a result of it’s a alternative, and never the one protected choice. —Maria Aspan, senior author

I can’t wait to see dwell music once more. It’s magic when musicians come collectively in an area to carry out in entrance of different individuals. The world is worse with out it. —Andrew Nusca, digital editor

In 2021, I’ll by no means, ever, EVER go up a chance to observe dwell music in a crowd of different individuals who additionally like it. —Matthew Heimer, senior options editor

I’m desperately wanting ahead to the return of huge outside exhibits just like the Def Leppard/Mötley Crüe tour. I’m wanting ahead to the return of huge in-person marathons, like Boston and New York. I’m desperately wanting ahead to with the ability to go to Canada with out having to quarantine at some motel close to the border. —Phil Wahba, senior author

Sports activities! Can’t wait to have a sizzling canine and a beer at a ballgame. —Rey Mashayekhi, reporter

Positive, not with the ability to safely go to the health club is a bummer, however group yoga—significantly the recent, indoor sort—has been for a few of us an much more profound loss. My first cease after COVID is beneath management can be a small, tightly sealed room the place I and 20 strangers will do glorified push-ups whereas bathing in delirium-inducing warmth, pseudospiritual blather, and one another’s sweat. It is going to be wonderful. —David Z. Morris, tech author

Sufficient rain and snow to maintain California from burning but once more. That metropolis streets closed to vehicles throughout the pandemic to create extra open house are stored closed completely. Not speaking about COVID. —Verne Kopytoff, senior editor

In Rome, a flat with a terrazzo (terrace) is essential. I’ve squeezed onto many a slender Roman balcony to dine with buddies, clinking wineglasses because the solar units on one other scorcher of a day. The setting can flip even the humblest home-cooked meal right into a decadent Italian affair. I lengthy for the return of Roman dinner events. It’s the place I get my greatest story concepts—some even publishable.

And it is a lengthy shot, however maybe the ski gods will hear my plea. For years, I’ve been planning to ski with my daughters the famed Sellaronda, a 40-kilometer route that circumnavigates the breathtaking Sella massif within the Italian Alps. The village-to-village tour takes all the day. On the halfway level is the beautiful little gem of Arabba, the place yow will discover slightly refuge that serves a imply bombardino and thick sizzling goodies. 2021 is meant to be our first time snowboarding it collectively. —Bernhard Warner, senior editor

I’m wanting ahead to (hopefully!) spending much less time hashing out logistical challenges and nuances and fallacies [in regard to] COVID, however I’m optimistic that the crash course society took within the complicated implications of this unexpected virus will translate into individuals being higher communicators about future issues that have an effect on us collectively.

I’m additionally wanting ahead to feeling relieved of a imprecise sense of dread. Whereas there are many issues on the earth to fret about and tackle outdoors of (or now exacerbated by) COVID, pre-March I by no means might shake the concept that we, as a society, had been hurtling towards some form of breaking level [or] come-to-Jesus second that may pressure us to replicate on our priorities and trajectories. It is going to be a aid to be on the opposite facet of a second like this, however till then, I actually can’t predict which elements of my former way of life I’ll resume and which I’ll drop. —Lydia Belanger, manufacturing editor