The place’s the Truth-Examine? CNN Lets Cuomo Deny Nursing House Order, Name It Trump’s ‘Propaganda’

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is capitalizing on his media favor by writing a ebook bragging about his management on this pandemic, regardless of his horrible nursing house order. Months later, many within the media are lastly waking up and asking him about this disastrous directive. On right this moment’s New Day, CNN host Alisyn Camerota repeatedly requested him about it, however she let the Democrat deny info and blame President Trump with out fact-checking him.

Camerota did not wait lengthy to convey up the nursing house scandal. She began off with this mild query: “Do you want that you simply had accomplished one thing in another way on that?” similar to what CBS asked the governor yesterday.

In fact Cuomo instantly and repeatedly blamed the federal authorities for his state far surpassing some other state within the nation in COVID deaths. After claiming Trump unfold misinformation about the place the virus got here from and asymptomatic unfold, he referred to as the nursing house order scandal “political propaganda” from the White Home:

On the nursing properties you need to separate the political propaganda from the info right here. The White Home has been superb at blaming democratic governors for deaths in nursing properties. Individuals did die in nursing properties and it was horrible, however that is the place this virus preys on the outdated and the weak, there was by no means a directive in New York state that mentioned nursing properties should settle for COVID-positive sufferers. That is political propaganda. We mentioned — we did comply with a federal rule that mentioned you may’t discriminate towards individuals who have COVID, not in a hospital, not in a nursing house.

Camerota did push again, noting it wasn’t simply Republicans but additionally a New York Democrat assemblyman who had criticized his management:

“You are saying that you simply — let me be clear. Your Division of Well being and otherwise you did not inform hospitals to ship sufferers again to nursing properties? As a result of it isn’t simply Republicans, governor,” she started, citing the assemblyman. However Cuomo deflected and blamed Trump once more:

“Yeah, no, look, the White Home is excellent at spreading misinformation,” he touted including, “We by no means within the state instructed the nursing house, you need to settle for the Covid-positive individual. By no means occurred,” he denied.

If it by no means occurred, then why was the March twenty fifth order, conveniently scrubbed from his state’s health department website two months later?

The March twenty fifth Directive from Governor Cuomo’s Well being Division: https://t.co/o0lN2sHvzw pic.twitter.com/xUjQyh8TYM — Bryan Llenas (@BryanLlenas) October 14, 2020

As a substitute of correcting the governor, CNN let Cuomo double down on his deception but once more with this fastidiously worded reply: (click on broaden)

CAMEROTA: There was by no means an instruction given to hospitals that nursing house sufferers needed to go away and return to nursing properties and also you’re saying there was by no means an instruction to nursing properties that they needed to take them? CUOMO: There was by no means a cut-off date the place we wanted beds and mentioned to a nursing house you need to take a Covid-positive individual. The legislation is strictly the other, Alisyn. The legislation on this state says a nursing house could not settle for an individual until they will look after that individual and do it with out endangering the opposite individuals within the facility…it by no means occurred….

No smarmy fact-checks from the hosts or CNN’s Daniel Dale adopted this phase. As a substitute, Camerota concluded the interview by agreeing with Cuomo that Trump was “merciless” to make households imagine the Democrat was in charge (click on broaden):

CUOMO: [T]he White Home is excellent at misinformation and lots of people imagine the president nonetheless, you understand, it is an excellent title, president, and other people assume you are imagined to imagine the president. They’re superb at spreading misinformation and it was imply and it was merciless as a result of it is dangerous sufficient to lose a cherished one, once you’re then instructed, effectively, possibly you did not have to lose that cherished one, that basically makes the ache even worse. CAMEROTA: Positively. I imply, clearly. And that is what now we have heard from numerous family members of nursing house sufferers who ended up dying.

Against this when the governor was on MSNBC’s Morning Joe earlier than this, co-host Willie Geist wouldn’t let that lie slide. He confronted Cuomo and compelled him to “take duty” for the nursing house deaths in his state.

.@WillieGeist does an excellent job following up, mentioning the March twenty fifth order Cuomo signed. Cuomo dodges once more, blames “merciless” and “reprehensible” Trump feedback for creating notion he did something mistaken. pic.twitter.com/Sla99vXT2W — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 14, 2020

However maybe getting the identical grilling from the community that employs his brother is an excessive amount of to ask.

CNN treating Democrat governors with child gloves was paid for by advertisers Liberty Mutual and USAA which you’ll contact by following the hyperlinks listed.

The related transcript is under: