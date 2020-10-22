White Home releases uncooked footage of Trump’s ’60 Minutes’ interview

© Reuters. U.S. President Trump departs Washington for marketing campaign journey for Nashville, Tennessee at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland



(Reuters) – The White Home on Thursday launched uncooked footage from an interview that U.S. President Donald did with “60 Minutes” reporter Lesley Stahl, breaking an settlement to maintain materials from the highly-anticipated conflict personal till an edited model might air this weekend.

The footage reveals Stahl, a veteran journalist who has interviewed Trump twice earlier than, asking direct questions and refuting a few of Trump’s solutions on matters together with healthcare and the federal government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Have a look at the bias, hatred and rudeness on behalf of 60 Minutes and CBS,” Trump stated in put up on his Twitter profile on Thursday morning, with a hyperlink to his Fb (NASDAQ:) web page, the place he posted the practically 38 minute interview.

The Fb put up shortly gained consideration, garnering greater than 26,000 feedback in lower than two hours.

The White Home had stored a single-frame copy of the interview, through which solely Trump is seen however Stahl might be heard asking questions. It reveals Trump repeatedly asking Stahl and her employer, CBS Information, to ask robust questions of Democratic rival Joe Biden forward of the Nov. 3 election.

CBS Information, a division of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:) Inc and the community that airs “60 Minutes,” blasted Trump’s “unprecedented choice” to ignore an settlement to maintain the footage personal, however stated the transfer wouldn’t defer the present “from offering its full, truthful and contextual reporting which presidents have participated in for many years.”

The interview, which happened on Tuesday, will air on Sunday on “60 Minutes,” alongside interviews with Biden, his operating mate Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence.

Trump stated on the tape that the nation has “turned a nook” in its battle with the pandemic and that he believes masks are an efficient instrument to forestall transmission.

The president additionally stated he hopes the Supreme Court docket will “finish” Obamacare and that he would then substitute it with a less-expensive plan “that may care for individuals with pre-existing situations.”