‘The View’ hosts critiqued the Trump administration’s endorsement of herd immunity as a technique to overcome the pandemic. This led Whoopi Goldberg and Pleasure Behar to surprise if the POTUS really fought the virus!

Whoopi Goldberg , 64, and Joy Behar , 78, at the moment are questioning if Donald Trump , 74, lied about his COVID-19 prognosis. Regardless of testing positive for the virus on Oct. 1, Trump left the hospital simply 4 days later and resumed his marketing campaign rallies on Oct. 12. So, Whoopi went out on a limb on the Oct. 15 episode of The View to confess, “The extra he talks, the much less I feel he had it, personally.” “That’s simply me, that’s simply me,” Whoopi clarified, since this was simply hypothesis. However her co-host, Pleasure, had the identical suspicions. “Me too, me too! I’m beginning to assume that too Whoopi,” Pleasure mentioned. That inspired Whoopi to elaborate on her concept.

“I’m beginning to really feel like, actually? Wait a minute, 5 days,” Whoopi mentioned, referring to the truth that Trump addressed a crowd of roughly 2,000 folks — sans masks — on the balcony of The White Home on Oct. 10. Whoopi continued, “You’re the one particular person on the face of the Earth…and for those who’re evaluating your self to Jesus, you recognize, you’re saying 5 days, that’s all it took. Folks haven’t been in a position — nonetheless haven’t been capable of get out of the mattress. I don’t know…I simply really feel bizarre about it.”

Sunny Hostin, proposed that different Whoopi and Pleasure’s co-host,, proposed that different coronavirus victims didn’t get well as quick as Trump as a result of they “don’t have entry to the identical medicine.” However Pleasure thought that was too easy of an evidence. “It’s not in regards to the medicine,” she insisted, including, “He’s a liar. How are you going to imagine something he says?” Whoopi added, “As a result of it’s exhausting to belief him, it’s exhausting to go along with and I hate feeling like that.”