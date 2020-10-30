Why Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s ‘Jersey Shore’ Co-Stars Aren’t Taking His New Romance ‘Very Critically’

Followers of ‘Jersey Shore’ breathed an indication of reduction when Ronnie Ortiz-Magro confirmed he’s moved on from Jen Harley with a brand new girlfriend. However his forged mates are taking the romance with a ‘grain of salt.’

After the entire intense drama that marred Ronnie Ortiz-Magro‘s on and off relationship with ex Jen Harley, he thrilled followers by displaying off his new bikini-clad girlfriend Saffire Matos to the world in an Oct. 28 Instagram put up. The pair was on a romantic trip in Puerto Rico, and Ronnie, 34, stated that “happiness is a present” and that he’s “grateful” for Saffire. Nevertheless, his Jersey Shore forged mates aren’t able to assume that he’s completely the market simply but.

“The forged of Jersey Shore isn’t taking Ron’s new relationship with Saffa very severely. They’re taking it with a grain of salt since they really feel Ron isn’t going to actually quiet down anytime quickly,” a supply near the forged tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Ron appears actually glad, however he falls very quick they usually really feel he has plenty of rising as much as do nonetheless. However so long as he’s glad, they’re glad.

One factor the forged is VERY grateful for is that Ronnie and Jen — who’s the mom of his two-year-old daughter Ariana Sky — seem to be over for good. “They’re very glad that he’s transferring on from Jen, because the group actually had hassle getting alongside along with her. So that they’re open to attending to know Saffa. That relationship was actually laborious on Ron they usually’re simply glad to see him again to being himself once more.”

Ronnie and Jen’s turbulent relationship was marred by alleged acts of bodily violence. Jen allegedly tried to run him over with a automotive, they usually accused one another of domestic violence, which included fights that left Ronnie with a black eye. Jen claimed Ronnie broke into her house and trashed it following a New Year’s Eve 2019 altercation the place she allegedly threw an ashtray at Ronnie. He was later photographed within the aftermath with a break up lip, gashes on each his nostril and brow and a bruise above his eyebrow.

When Ronnie debuted his photograph with Saffire, co-star and pal Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino responded within the feedback by writing, “Taken Ronnie.” He then replied again to the Sitch, “lmfaooo bruhhhh secure Ronnie.” “Steady” Ronnie then went on to put up a second IG bikini kissing photograph with Saffire on Oct. 29, writing “You possibly can’t power happiness, when it’s actual you notice it will definitely chooses you! #HappinessIsAGift #ThankFul” within the caption.

“It’s actually laborious to gauge how critical this might be simply because it’s laborious to see him truly settling down,” our insider tells us about Ronnie and the Staten Island NY-based eye lash tech. “He goes to Vegas to see associates and spend time with Ariana. He’s bought a bit extra rising as much as do, however having stated that, he’s glad and he’s so obsessed together with his daughter that he’s good for now. It positively felt good for him to put up that image.

The supply additionally provides that, “The forged has not met her but,” and that Ronnie and Saffa “met awhile in the past via mutual associates.” Nevertheless, Ronnie’s former Jersey Shore co-star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi already follows Saffire through her Instagram, which is about to non-public.