Unlike female pop stars who broadcast their “loss of innocence” as a sudden and irrevocable change, Taylor Swift always seemed to be aware that she didn’t want to ward off younger listeners or lose her parents’ approval.

When she was 18, Taylor Swift wrote a song called “Fifteen”. “I swore at the time that I would marry him one day, but I’ve made some bigger dreams of myself come true,” she sang, sounding more like a cocky great-grandmother than an aspiring senior.

‘Fifteen’ is impressive, if a bit refurbished: nimble mandolin sounds mimic the nervously excited butterflies of day one, while Swift sings wide-eyed hope that “one of those older boys will wink at you and say,” You know, I do have never seen you before. “

The lyrics had some emotional truth – do age differences of several years ever seem more consistent than when they were teenagers? – but some older listeners were skeptical. “They applaud their abilities,” wrote a reviewer for The Guardian in a mixed review of Swift’s second album, Fearless, “while the thought of a teenage boy who is papal like Yoda makes you feel a little unsettled.”

Swift, 31, sings on Folklore, an LP that is both compositionally mature and braided throughout, referring to the specific, often vilified wisdom of teenagers. (It earned five of Swift’s six nominations for the Sunday Grammys in Los Angeles.) By the end of that song, titled “Cardigan,” the narrator has unearthed a bunch of florid but emotionally clear memories that she needs to wrap up with the power of a sudden revelation: “I knew everything when I was young.”

While it’s not as flashy a topic as exes, fame, or celebrity feuds on the A-list, age has long been a recurring theme in Swift’s work. As a numerology enthusiast with a special bond with 13, Swift has also released a handful of songs whose titles refer to a specific age: ‘Seven’, ‘Fifteen’ and of course ’22’, the chatty red hit that she rounded up this special connection of emerging adulthood with the feeling of “being happy, free, confused and lonely at the same time”. Like her contemporary Adele, Swift seems to enjoy time stamping her music and sometimes presenting it like a publicly available scrapbook that always reminds her what it felt like to be a certain age – even if with hers Millions of fans and armfuls of Grammys, none of these women are exactly typical.

Swift’s critics often seemed even more attuned to their age. Perhaps because precocity played such a role in her history from the start – at 14 she was the youngest artist to sign a publishing deal with Sony / ATV. At 20, she was the youngest to win a Grammy for Album of the Year – many listeners were intrigued by how or not her development into adulthood had affected her songs. People comb Swift’s lyrics for allusions to sex, alcohol, and profanity, as meticulously as representatives of the Motion Picture Association of America make a borderline PG film. Special attention was paid to her 2017 album Reputation and its multiple mentions of drunkenness and pubs – though Swift was 27 when it came out.

The relative puritanism of Swift’s music to reputation seemed like a deliberate choice:

Unlike the female pop stars who broadcast their “loss of innocence” as a sudden and irrevocable change, Swift seemed very aware that she didn’t want to turn off younger listeners – or lose her parents’ approval. At best, it felt like an acceptance of her status as a role model; in the worst case, it had the air of a marketing strategy.

However, the growing obsession with whether Swift “is acting at their age” also reflected greater societal double standards. Famous or not, women are scrutinized much more intensely as they age, be it the constant cultural reminder of the alleged ticking of the biological clock or the need for women of all ages to stay “fresh” or risk their own obsolescence. (“People say I’m controversial,” Madonna said in 2016. “But I think the most controversial thing I’ve ever done is stay here.”) And while girlish youth and ingenuity are rewarded in some contexts , they are also easily dismissed as silly and frivolous once the girl is too close to the sun – as Swift has seen over and over again.

Although I was once a young girl myself (unlike many music critics), I confess that I am not entirely free from these internalized prejudices. I initially turned down Miss Americana and the Prince of Hearts, a song that appeared on Swift’s 2019 album Lover. The first times I heard it, I wondered what a grown woman on the threshold of 30 was doing who was still writing about homecoming queens and teenage gossip.

But over time, I’ve come to appreciate the song and its dark vision, recognizing cruelty, depression, and the threat of sexual violence (“Boys become boys, where are the wise men?”) More directly than any other song that Swift wrote when she was a teenager. The older guys on this song aren’t the kind to wink at newbies and say healthy things like “Haven’t seen you before” – which unfortunately makes them more authentic. Even the title Miss Americana alludes to a larger world outside the walls of high school and the greater systemic forces that repeat such patterns well into adulthood.

“Miss Americana and the Prince of Heartbreak” now feels like a forerunner to some of the richest songs in folklore, in which Swift returns to school with the keen, selectively attentive eye of an adult. Consider ‘Seven’, an impressionistic replica of their perspective at this age. The second verse plays charmingly like the breathless sequence of unguarded observations of a first grader: “And I wanted to tell you, I think your house is haunted, your father is always crazy and that must be the reason / And I think you should live with me and we can be pirates, then you don’t have to cry. “

To regain control of their songs, Swift is currently re-recording their first six albums (their master recordings were recently sold by Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings to investment firm Shamrock Capital). Last month she released a note-for-note update of her early hit ‘Love Story’ and promised to release a completely new version of Fearless (Taylor’s version) this year. It was amusing to think of Swift returning and inhabiting the voice of her teenage self: at first glance, ‘Fifteen’ is especially surreal when you imagine her singing as an adult.

In another way, ‘Fifteen’ – with its far-flung reflections on the youthful folly of expectations – makes more sense and carries more emotional weight when sung by a 30-year-old than an 18-year-old. Perhaps Swift was preparing for such an exercise when she did Folklore, an album that shakes off years of testing and indulges her in the creative freedom of being as young or as old as she wants to be.

Lindsay Zoladz c.2021 The New York Times Company

