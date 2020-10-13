YouTube Star Noel Miller Engaged To GF Aleena: ‘I’ve Been Ready A Lengthy Time For This’

Congratulations are to ensure that Noel Miller and his girlfriend, Aleena! The lovebirds introduced their engagement — and confirmed off Aleena’s ring — on Oct. 13.

Noel Miller, a former Vine star who’s now well-known within the YouTube group, is engaged! The 31-year-old revealed his thrilling information on Oct. 13 by sharing a photograph of himself and his fiancee, Aleena. Within the pic, her engagement ring is on full show, as she’s cupping his face together with her left hand to indicate off the rock.

“My love and assist since day one,” Noel captioned the picture. “I’ve been ready a very long time for this. I like you.” Aleena additionally shared two post-engagement pics, and wrote, “Well worth the wait, I like you.” Noel and Aleena have been collectively since earlier than he grew to become a social media sensation again in 2014, so this engagement was undoubtedly a very long time coming.

After Noel introduced his engagement, followers started flooding social media with congratulatory messages. “Everybody shut up Noel Miller and Aleena bought engaged!” somebody gushed on Twitter. One other individual wrote, “Guys Noel Miller proposed to his girlfriend…omg he’s gonna get married I’m crying,” and another person raved, “NOEL MILLER AND ALEENA ARE ENGAGED OMG YAY.”

Noel began his on-line profession by way of Vine and now has a YouTube account with greater than 2 million subscribers. Along with making viral movies, he’s additionally a member of the rap duo, Tiny Meat Gang, alongside Cody Ko. The pair launched their first EP again in 2017. Following Noel’s success on-line, he’s additionally toured as a humorist.

In the meantime, Aleena grew to become an Web sensation herself because of her longtime relationship with Noel. She’s amassed greater than 100,000 followers on Instagram. She and Noel are sometimes sharing images collectively on the social media website. Now, they’ve an thrilling future to stay up for collectively — and there’ll possible be loads of extra footage to return!