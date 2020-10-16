Zayn Malik Reveals Purple Hair Makeover That Has Gigi Hadid Drooling — See Earlier than & After Pics

Zayn Malik debuted his purple hair in a behind-the-scenes photograph of himself surrounded by a digital camera crew within the forest. It was the singer’s first submit of his face since welcoming a child with Gigi Hadid!

Zayn Malik, 27, is now rocking purple hair — and it’s making Gigi Hadid, 25, really feel like a purple individuals eater! The mannequin left a path of drooling emojis after her boyfriend (and father of their new child baby girl) debuted his punk rock coloration on Instagram on Oct. 16. Along with giving followers a take a look at his new ‘do, the makeover photograph additionally gave a behind-the-scenes take a look at Zayn’s video or photograph shoot set in a forest.

“Higher,” Zayn merely captioned the sneak peek photograph, seemingly hinting on the upcoming album he’s engaged on (“Higher” can also be the title for the new single that Zayn dropped on Sept. 25). Within the music video for “Higher,” Zayn was rocking purple hair — it appears to be like just like the singer has been experimenting together with his hair colours as of late!

Zayn is most identified for his naturally jet-black hair that he sported all through his time as a band member in One Direction within the early 2010’s. Nevertheless, the English singer started taking part in together with his hair colours extra after leaving the well-known boy band in March of 2015.

We final noticed Zayn sporting purple hair in the summertime of 2018, nevertheless it was extra of a lilac than the deep eggplant coloration that Zayn debuted on Friday. We’re glad to see the return of the colourful coloration! Followers have been additionally glad to see Zayn’s face return on Instagram, which was their first time seeing it after Zayn and Gigi introduced the birth of their daughter and first baby collectively on Sept. 23.

Whereas Zayn’s busy together with his music, he did just lately steal away time to have a romantic dinner with Gigi — which the supermodel ready herself! Gigi whipped up the “browned sage hen piccata with mushroom pasta” recipe from the Half Baked Harvest cooking weblog, and shared pictures of her scrumptious creation on Oct. 8. “Mother and pa’s first date evening,” Gigi wrote over her dinner setup with Zayn, which she posted to her Instagram Story. Zayn and Gigi know tips on how to make one another drool!