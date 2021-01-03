Zooey Deschanel Gushes Over Boyfriend Jonathan Scott and Calls Him Her “2020 MVP” – E! On-line

Zooey Deschanel has one individual to thank for getting her by 2020: Her boyfriend, Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott.

On Jan. 2, the 500 Days of Summer time star shared a photograph of her and her honey on Instagram, together with a candy caption.

“My 2020 MVP was this man, who at all times made me really feel joyful despite a bizarre and unsure yr,” she gushed. “Hoping 2021 is stuffed with silver linings for everybody.”

Zooey credited her father Caleb Deschanel, a director and cinematographer who lately shot the 2019 model of The Lion King, with taking the image.

The actress stunned followers when she stepped out with the HGTV star in September 2019. Simply two months later, Jonathan and Zooey made their purple carpet debut on the Critics’ Alternative Awards, and after that, they spent the holidays together.

They had been simply as inseparable in 2020, and weren’t shy about sharing how a lot they imply to 1 one other within the press. Months earlier than Zooey stated Jonathan that helped her get by a tricky yr—which included coping with the continuing coronavirus pandemic—the fact TV character additionally raved in regards to the actress.