Zooey Deschanel Reunites With Her ‘New Woman’ Solid For Particular Voting Video — Watch Mini-Reunion

Zooey Deschanel obtained collectively along with her former ‘New Woman’ co-stars Jake Johnson, Lamorne Morris and Zoe Lister-Jones for an vital message on mail-in voting! Take a look at the clip!

Zooey Deschanel took New Girl followers again to the loft with a enjoyable new video she and her former forged mates created to teach viewers on voting! Within the clip, posted to the actress’s Instagram account on October 20, actress Zoe Lister-Jones reprised her position as Los Angeles Councilwoman Fawn Moscato! After a enjoyable introduction the place Fawn combined up Nick (Jake Johnson), Winston (Lamorne Morris), and Jess’ (Zooey) names, the gang launched into a proof on the perfect methods to vote for this election.

“America, you have to get out and vote,” Zoe, in character as Fawn, stated to the digicam. Jake’s lovable character Nick chimed-in with all of the methods you may vote — both “early, might be in individual,” till Lamorne’s Winston offered the third option, “by mail!” Upon making her entrance into the video, Zooey, as her character Jessica Day, instructed voters that it was crucial to make use of “black or blue ink” in your mail-in poll kind.

As Nick stuffed out his personal poll, Fawn reminded viewers NOT to make use of crimson ink! “You’re embarrassing,” she instructed Jake’s character. Simply as vital as the kind of ink to make use of, Jess instructed viewers to “signal your title because it seems on different government-issued paperwork.” It’s SO vital that it “matches,” Fawn identified. Lastly the forged reminded everyone to vote — simply not for Fawn Moscato.

Zooey, Jake, Lamorne, and Zoe are only a few of the numerous stars who’re advocating for, and reminding their followers to get out and vote. Already, so many celebrities have put their ballots in the mail or are prepping their very own plans to go to the polls on or earlier than election day — November third. Stars like Hailey Baldwin, Julia Roberts, and so many extra have already voted on this important election!

Together with the forged of New Woman, different stars have instructed their followers to get out and let their voices be heard. From Taylor Swift, to Lizzo and so many celebrities in between, the celebrities are exhibiting their followers simply how vital this election is! Which is why HollywoodLife is encouraging its readership to Rock The Vote and ensure you are registered! If you’re not, use the shape beneath to get the knowledge you have to get out and vote on or earlier than November third!